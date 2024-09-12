Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour India tickets sold out within minutes; Twitter reacts: 'Ye shuru hote hi khatam...'

Earlier in September, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh finally announced the dates for the Indian leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour. Tickets for the shows went on presale on September 10, and they were made available for general purchase on Thursday afternoon. Unsurprisingly, the tickets were all sold out within minutes, and many on X (formerly Twitter) had the best reactions to how quickly that happened. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh sells '100,000 tickets in 15 minutes' during Dil-Luminati India tour pre-sales Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour is coming to India soon.

‘Dil-Luminati got sold out in less than 1 minute’

An X user tweeted on Thursday, "Insane craze for Diljit Dosanjh concert. Tickets sold out in a minute (for) Dil-Luminati. Cricket World Cup ke din yaad aa gaye (reminds me of the craze for the World Cup)."

Another shared a clip of his laptop screen while trying to book tickets, and said, "Dil-Luminati got sold out in less than 1 minute." The tickets were priced as high as ₹16999 in some categories in places like Bengaluru.

‘Booked, now I can sit back and enjoy the rants on X’

Someone also tweeted, "Sold out (Dil-Luminati tickets) are you kidding me? Bas bina black ke Diljit ka tour dekhna tha bhagwan (I just wanted to watch Diljit perform without having to buy a ticket in black)..."

While some lost their chill over not being able to get tickets, in contrast, an X user shared his happiness with a picture of his confirmed tickets, tweeting, "-> BOOKED. Now I can sit back, enjoy the rants on X and feel proud of myself. Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour - Let's go..."

An X user shared an Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt meme from their 2003 film Munna Bhai MBBS, which said, “Bhai ye toh shuru hote hi khatam ho gaya (It finished as soon as it started)”. With it, they wrote, “Diljit concert tickets booking on Zomato...”

More about the Indian leg of Dil-Luminati Tour

Diljit's tour will kick off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26 this year. Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Recently, Diljit in a note said he was excited to bring his tour to India. Diljit also shared the dates on Instagram, and in no time, excited fans flooded the comments section.

He also said in a statement, "Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I've felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there's something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We're going to make history together – I can promise you a night you'll never forget!"

Earlier this year in March, Diljit enthralled Mumbai with his special performance at Ed Sheeran's concert.