Man claims Diljit Dosanjh fan spent 41,000 on concert tickets: 'Make better financial decisions’

The massive hype around Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming India tour was evident by the way his pre-sale tickets were snapped up within minutes. Diljit Dosanjh revealed that he sold a whopping 1 lakh tickets within 15 minutes in pre-sales for his Dil-Luminati Tour, which will see the hugely popular Punjabi singer perform in 10 Indian cities between October and December. Diljit Dosanjh will perform in 10 Indian cities between October and December.

The bookings for Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour opened at 12pm on Tuesday exclusively for HDFC Pixel Credit Card holders. The cheapest ticket for the concert was priced at ₹1499 for the “Silver” area. This was later raised to ₹1,999.

Gold (standing) area tickets, priced at ₹3,999, were also sold out within minutes of the pre-sale going live. Meanwhile, the most expensive tickets went as high as ₹12,999 for Fan Pit Phase II and ₹9999 for Phase I.

However, people who managed to snag tickets are already re-selling them online with huge markups. Some resale tickets cost as much as ₹21,000.

“ ₹ 41,265 on Diljit concert tickets”

Social media was soon abuzz with posts from people excited to have snagged the tickets, and those disappointed to have missed out.

In the midst of this, one X user claimed he “knew a girl” who spent a staggering ₹41,265 on Diljit concert tickets. The user, Kanishk Khurana, said that people needed to “make better financial decisions,” suggesting that the amount was too high to spend on a three-hour concert.

The post proved divisive. While some agreed with Khurana and said that the money could have been better spent elsewhere, others were of the opinion that money spent on anything that brings joy is not money wasted.

“It took me a long..long time to realise that just saving & investing is not going to make me happy. Learn to spend it on what gives you happiness. For some a WC T20 match is valuable for someone else a Sonu Nigam. Doesn’t matter. Be prudent. Not a miser,” wrote X user Siddharth Sharma.

“This is the kind of negativity I want to stay away from. If someone has the means and capability to buy the tickets. Let them!” X user Vaibhav agreed.

“I don't really get concerts. I was born and raised in a lower middle class family. I can never buy such expensive tickets,” countered Amar.