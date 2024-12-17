Disturbing model shows what people who sleep less than 6 hours will look like in 2050

A grotesque and disturbing digital model has revealed what humans could look like in 2050 if we don't start getting enough sleep. Bensons for Beds and sleep expert Dr Sophie Bostock created 'Hannah' to show the changes to a human body when it only get six hours of sleep every night. Hannah is a 45-year-old British woman from the future who suffer from chronic back pain, thinning hair and sagging skin.(BensonsforBeds)

Hannah was created as a 45-year-old British woman from the future who suffer from chronic back pain, thinning hair, sagging skin, swollen legs and red, baggy eyes. She also has muscle thinning in the arms and legs and is prone to frequent flu due to her weak immune system.

Experts recommend that adults sleep between 7 and 9 hours a night and those who do not are more at risk of health issues. Hannah was created based on 19 research papers which studied the effects of sleep loss on the body.

(Also read: This Brazilian influencer has the perfect female body, according to AI)

‘Thought-provoking’ illustration

As hectic modern lifestyles couple with increased smartphone use, humans are losing more sleep than ever. A study suggests that by 2050, sleep deprivation will cause a range of chronic health issues like the ones Hannah suffers from.

"Hannah is a thought-provoking illustration of the holistic impact that sleep has on maintaining overall health. Many of us don't realise that haphazard daily routines and lack of sleep interfere with our circadian rhythms, the 24-hour cycles which control our physiology," said Dr Bostock.

Studies indicate that prolonged sleep deficiency increases the risk of conditions that can negatively affect heart health, such as obesity, heart disease, and Type 2 diabetes.

Hannah, a 20-year-old today will be a 45-year-old in the year 2050 and her appearance shows the journey of her sleep deprivation taking a toll.

What Hannah suffers from

When she is 45, chronic lack of sleep will leave her constantly fatigued, too tired to work out, leading to a gradual dip in physical activity and significant weight gain, particularly around her belly.

In addition, sleep deprivation has disrupted Hannah's hormones which regulate hunger and fullness. Inadequate sleep will reduces the hormone that helps maintain a healthy weight and increases the appetite-stimulating hormone. This explains late-night snacking and overeating during nighttime hours.

(Also read: Do weighted blankets help you sleep better? Here's what to know)

Sleep also plays a crucial role in consolidation, the process where the brain forms connections to process and retain new information. Due to her insufficient sleep, Hannah has less time for these connections to form, impairing both her short-term and long-term memory.