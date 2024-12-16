This Brazilian fitness influencer has the ‘perfect female body’, according to AI

Everyone dreams of having the perfect body but this Brazilian fitness influencer actually has “the perfect female body”, at least according to an AI. 25-year-old Karol Rosalin's body has been called “a perfect 10” after an artificial intelligence model evaluated her.(Instagram/karolrosalin)

25-year-old Karol Rosalin's body has been called “a perfect 10” after an artificial intelligence model evaluated her wellbeing, health and strength while also taking into consideration her aesthetic features like symmetry, proportion, and overall harmony. “She has the perfect body in terms of definition and is ideal in the fitness world,” Playboy Australia said in a report.

How to get the perfect body?

So, how did the influencer get the perfect body? She says she owes it to a healthy diet and regular gym workouts. “Seeing the results in the mirror is already a victory. Being recognised as the ‘Perfect Fitness Woman’ is incredible!," she said.

Rosalin said she has been strenght training for eight years and also does a daily aerobic class. Her diet includes fruits, vegetables, oats, and chicken. She also loves to make baked sweet potato chips and vegetable frittatas.

Her daily breakfast? Two scrambled eggs, cassava, papaya, pineapple, oats, cinnamon and coffee.

What fitness experts say

“Genetics and lifestyle play a huge role in determining body shape and type, and I want to stress that there are many ‘perfect’ body types. Opinions are subjective, and the concept of the ‘perfect body’ is inherently subjective,” said Ben Lucas, Director of Flow Athletic.

He emphasises that strength and resistance training is a “brilliant” way to speed up metabolism, aiding in fat burning and muscle toning.

“I would recommend incorporating two to three sessions of resistance training into your weekly routine,” he advised. “That said, staying active every day is essential, whether it’s a brisk walk, swimming, playing tennis with friends, or attending different workout classes.”



Regarding nutrition, Lucas insists that a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, and lean proteins is crucial.