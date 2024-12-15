Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man who shed almost 60 kg shares 'number 1 mistake people make when trying to lose weight'

BySanya Panwar
Dec 15, 2024 10:36 AM IST

According to a US man who ‘lost over 130 pounds’, you will burn the same amount of calories, if not more, when instead of doing cardio you go for walks.

US-based Justin O’Regan, a self-proclaimed weight loss coach, often shares photos and videos of his weight loss journey, fitness regime, and diet on his Instagram account, Phobiaz. In one of the videos, Justin, who is in his early 20s and has lost over 130 pounds (58.9 kg), told his followers: “Don’t make this weight loss mistake.” Also read | Man who lost 50 kg reveals 'the most underrated weight loss hack'

Justin O’Regan at age 18, and at 21-years-old, after his weight loss. (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ Justin O’Regan)
Justin O’Regan at age 18, and at 21-years-old, after his weight loss. (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ Justin O’Regan)

‘Just take a few short walks throughout the day’

Justin shared the 'number 1 mistake people make when trying to lose weight' in a workout video. He said, “It is doing way too much cardio. When I lost 130 pounds, I hardly did any cardio, and let me explain why. Of course, cardio burns extra calories and is good for you, but it can also increase your hunger. So, you might eat back all of those calories you just burned, plus some more if you struggle with self control.”

What should you do instead? Justin suggests, “Just take a few short walks throughout the day to get your step count up. You will burn the same amount of calories, if not more, without the extra hunger and soreness. 8000 to 10,000 steps a day is a great first start, but the 12-15K range is where you will be a fat-burning machine.”

Is running the best for weight loss?

In a recent interview with HT Lifestyle, celebrity trainer Tridev Pandey busted common weight loss myths like 'you can exercise and still lose weight on an unhealthy diet'.

When asked if running, a good workout, can lead to weight loss, he said, “Yes, running can help you lose weight. I think everyone should do it because it shows good results. After a certain age, say after school and college, people stop sprinting. But sprinting is the best way to stay fit. I suggest to everyone, no matter what age they are, 40, 50 or 60, that they should sprint at least twice a week, be it for 100 m or 200 m.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On