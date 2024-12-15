Man who shed almost 60 kg shares 'number 1 mistake people make when trying to lose weight'

US-based Justin O’Regan, a self-proclaimed weight loss coach, often shares photos and videos of his weight loss journey, fitness regime, and diet on his Instagram account, Phobiaz. In one of the videos, Justin, who is in his early 20s and has lost over 130 pounds (58.9 kg), told his followers: “Don’t make this weight loss mistake.” Also read | Man who lost 50 kg reveals 'the most underrated weight loss hack' Justin O’Regan at age 18, and at 21-years-old, after his weight loss. (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ Justin O’Regan)

‘Just take a few short walks throughout the day’

Justin shared the 'number 1 mistake people make when trying to lose weight' in a workout video. He said, “It is doing way too much cardio. When I lost 130 pounds, I hardly did any cardio, and let me explain why. Of course, cardio burns extra calories and is good for you, but it can also increase your hunger. So, you might eat back all of those calories you just burned, plus some more if you struggle with self control.”

What should you do instead? Justin suggests, “Just take a few short walks throughout the day to get your step count up. You will burn the same amount of calories, if not more, without the extra hunger and soreness. 8000 to 10,000 steps a day is a great first start, but the 12-15K range is where you will be a fat-burning machine.”

Is running the best for weight loss?

In a recent interview with HT Lifestyle, celebrity trainer Tridev Pandey busted common weight loss myths like 'you can exercise and still lose weight on an unhealthy diet'.

When asked if running, a good workout, can lead to weight loss, he said, “Yes, running can help you lose weight. I think everyone should do it because it shows good results. After a certain age, say after school and college, people stop sprinting. But sprinting is the best way to stay fit. I suggest to everyone, no matter what age they are, 40, 50 or 60, that they should sprint at least twice a week, be it for 100 m or 200 m.”

