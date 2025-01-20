Doctor carries out his own vasectomy, calls it a gift for his wife. Video

A surgeon from Taipei, Taiwan, has captured the internet’s attention after performing a vasectomy on himself. Dr Chen Wei-nong, who shared the entire procedure on social media, said he undertook the unusual act as a “gift” for his wife, who no longer wanted children. A Taiwanese surgeon self-performed a vasectomy as a gift for his wife. (Instagram/docchen3)

The video, posted on Instagram and Facebook, has since gone viral, amassing nearly 2 million views and over 61,000 likes. In the video, Dr Chen meticulously explains the eleven steps of the procedure, providing an educational guide while simultaneously performing the operation.

Taking risks for love and precision

Dr Chen decided to perform the surgery himself to minimise the risk of errors, showcasing his confidence in his medical skills. The operation, which typically takes 15 minutes, stretched to an hour due to the challenges of self-surgery.

Speaking during the procedure, he admitted, “It is really painful when you touch the vas deferens, and it feels strange to sew yourself up.” Despite the discomfort, he completed the surgery successfully.

Watch the clip here:

The aftermath: A quick recovery

At the end of the video, Dr Chen assured viewers of his well-being, stating that he felt fine the next morning. His self-surgery has sparked curiosity and admiration online, with many users expressing surprise and amazement at his daring decision.

Netizens react to the unusual procedure

Social media users flooded the comment sections with mixed reactions. One user wrote, “This is both insane and impressive. What a brave act of love!” Another commented, “Only a surgeon could pull this off. Incredible dedication!”

Others shared their disbelief, with one stating, “I can't imagine the pain, even with anaesthesia.” Some found humour in the situation, saying, “That’s one way to ensure precision!”

While some lauded the educational value of the video, others questioned the necessity of taking such a personal risk.