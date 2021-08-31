Dog refuses to leave beach, video sparks laughter

The Internet is filled with videos that showcase different antics of dogs. These are the videos that often leave people giggling. They are also the ones that may lift one’s mood almost instantly. Just like this clip of a dog refusing to leave a beach.

The video was originally shared on TikTok and later re-shared on Instagram. The clip opens to show a beach. It then goes on to show a man trying hard to get a dog to move. He even tries to drag the dog but that attempt fails. The man then pretends to walk away and this makes the dog sit up instantly. However, that is not the end of the video. So, take a look to see what happens next.

The video, since being shared, has gathered nearly 4,200 likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Don’t make me leave daaaaddd,” joked an Instagram user imaging what the dog could be thinking. “I felt this deep in my soul,” shared another. “This is so awesome. Gotta love dogs,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON