Doggo and cow are best friends, watch them sunbathe in this cute video

This video posted on Reddit shows a dog and a cow who are best friends and are sunbathing together.
Published on Dec 06, 2021 05:55 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Hanging out with one’s friends and being in their company is by far, one of the most rejuvenating and happy experiences for everyone. This video shows exactly the same emotion but in animals. Namely, a fluffy little dog and its best friend - an equally furry and cute cow.

The video opens to show the two snuggling very close to each other and sitting with their eyes closed as the scorching sun falls on them. Instead of squinting in this bright atmosphere, both of them know that it is best to close their eyes and enjoy the warmth that surrounds them. Viewers can clearly see that the animal duo is sitting on a pile of hay which the cow also happens to be chewing on.

The doggo, on the other hand, is sitting calmly and enjoying the delightful company of its cow friend and basking in sunshine. “Joy, sunshine, bliss,” reads the caption that accompanies this cute animal video on Reddit.

Watch it here:

Shared some 20 hours ago on the subReddit r/aww, the video has gone on to garner more than 11,800 upvotes and several comments from people who couldn’t stop adoring this calm duo.

“Lovingly beautiful,” reads a comment from an individual. “Animal version of Eat Pray Love,” posted another, referencing the famous Julia Roberts movie. “How are they so peaceful? This is wholesome,” commented a third. “This is why r/aww is my therapy,” confessed a fourth.

What do you think about this cute video?

Monday, December 06, 2021
