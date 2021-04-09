IND USA
The video has prompted people to share hilarious reactions.(Screengrab)
Dog’s reaction on seeing Darth Vader for first time will leave you splits. Watch viral clip

The video of dog's reaction on seeing Star Wars' Darth Vader has gathered over 4.4 million views till now.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 01:01 PM IST

A viral video showcasing the reaction of a dog after seeing Star Wars’ iconic villain Darth Vader for the first time has now left people in splits. If you were also spooked by the menacing villain then chances are you’ll also relate to the pooch’s reaction.

Originally shared on TikTok, the video is now being posted by many. Just like this share captioned, “When you see Darth Vader for the first time.”

The video opens to show the dog sitting on a couch with a movie from the Star Wars franchise playing on the television. Within moments, a scene featuring Darth Vader plays on the screen and the dog does something absolutely hilarious.

Take a look:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 4.4 million views – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many also added Star Wars references while sharing their reactions.

“I, uh, forgot my lightsaber behind this corner of the couch. Yes, this one, absolutely,” joked a Twitter user. “Someone needs a guard dog to protect this dog,” shared another. “Good dog is a good judge of character,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

funny twitter video darth vader

