Dolce & Gabbana sells 'monkey cap' for 40,000, netizens are in shock

Published on Jan 19, 2023

Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana is selling a Khaki Ski Mask cap that costs ₹40,000. Many people online have pointed out that it resembles a monkey cap.

D&G sells a khaki ski mask cap that costs 40,000. Many people are calling it as monkey cap.(Twitter/@swatiatrest)
We all remember the monkey capour parentsmade us wear during the winter season. It protected us from the chilly winds by covering our head, ears, neck, and mouth. These were easily available in the markets and cost a minimal amount. Even though some might think that these caps have gone out of fashion, recently, Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana came out with a Khaki coloured monkey cap that costs 40,000. Yes, you read that right.

In a tweet shared by Swati Moitra, you can see the screenshot of this product. The screenshot shows a Khaki ski mask cap that originally cost rs 40,000 but was discounted to 31,990. After this post was shared, many people pointed out that this cap has a resemblance to a monkey cap. Even in the post's caption, Moitra wrote, "As a Bengali, I am horrified and vindicated."

Take a look at the post here:

This tweet was shared on January 17. Since being posted, it has been liked 4,977 times and has had several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "I'm pretty sure I can make one just like that for 500 rs, and I can't knit." A second person wrote, "The Ooty honeymoon scene in so many Malayalam movies wants its monkey cap back." "As a marwadi, I am terrified and laughing at the same time," said a third.

