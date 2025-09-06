Dramatic jailbreak caught on camera: Prisoners attack warden with hammer, escape from Andhra prison

A video has surfaced on social media purportedly showing the escape of two prisoners from a jail in Andhra Pradesh. It captures two men hitting a warden before opening a door and running away. Reportedly, a special team has been formed to recapture the escaped prisoners. Snippets from a video purportedly show two men escaping from an Andhra prison. (Screengrab (X))

“Need to strengthen security in Jails. Two remands prisoners escaped from Chidavaram Sub Jail of Anakapalli district( Andhra Pradesh) - authorities are trying to nab them,” an X user wrote while sharing the video of the incident.

In the CCTV footage, a man is seen attacking a cop with a hammer. As the policeman tries to defend himself, they are joined by another person. Soon, they all leave the frame for a few seconds, before the two men reappear, open a door and run away.

The escaped prisoners have been identified as B Ramu and Nakka Ravi Kumar, reported the Times of India (TOI). While Ramu is a property offender, Kumar, a panchayat secretary, was arrested for embezzling funds meant for retiree benefits.

Reportedly, Ramu attacked the policeman, the jail warden. The incident took place in the Chodavaram sub-jail in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. He attacked head-warded Veeraju and took the main gate key from his pocket. Kumar later joined the commotion and promised to catch Ramu as he went out the main door. However, he never returned.

The prisoners were in the wind by the time the other jail staff members were alerted. As per the outlet, Veeraju suffered a head injury and was admitted to a government hospital in Chodavaram. It is said that his condition is now stable.

A case has been registered against the prisoners who escaped from the jail.