Dubai man brings collection of 53 old iPhones to Apple Store while picking up 2 new foldable phones

A Dubai resident took his love for Apple to another level when he arrived at an Apple Store carrying 53 old iPhones from his personal collection. Mohammed Shakaa, who has been collecting iPhones for nearly two decades, brought the devices along while picking up two units of Apple's newly launched foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo.

An Apple enthusiast in Dubai carried 53 old iPhones to a store while collecting two new iPhone Duo devices. (Representational image generated using AI)

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(Also read: iPhone Duo sold out on Blinkit within 5 minutes of launch on platform, says Albinder Dhindsa)

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According to a Khaleej Times report, Apple employees had contacted Shakaa a day before his visit and asked him to bring his collection to the store.

His collection includes models ranging from the first-generation iPhone to the latest iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Dubai man's love for Apple

Shakaa, who originally hails from Karachi, said collecting iPhones has become both a hobby and a personal challenge. He keeps the devices on display at home and even owns multiple colour variants of certain models.

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{{^usCountry}} “iPhone collection is my hobby, and it is also a challenge for me,” said Shakaa. “I have almost the whole iPhone collection, from the first generation until the iPhone 18 Pro Max. In some models, I have one or two phones in different colours. I keep them displayed at home.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “iPhone collection is my hobby, and it is also a challenge for me,” said Shakaa. “I have almost the whole iPhone collection, from the first generation until the iPhone 18 Pro Max. In some models, I have one or two phones in different colours. I keep them displayed at home.” {{/usCountry}}

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Although he owns a few smartphones from Samsung and Motorola, Shakaa said Apple has always been his favourite brand.

“I am a die-hard Apple fan,” he said. “With every generation, you see something changing: the camera, touch, battery, operating system and many other things. I have experienced those changes over the years, and that is why I love it.”

Waited over three years for Apple's foldable phone

Shakaa revealed that he had been eagerly waiting for Apple's first foldable smartphone for more than three years.

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“When Apple Duo bookings opened, I got the chance to book it,” he said. “I had been waiting for it for more than three years. There were only rumours before, but finally it is here. Today, I am very happy to receive it.”

The purchase also marked a personal milestone for Shakaa, who has been among the first customers in line at major Apple launches for three consecutive years.

(Also read: Apple fans camp out outside Saket mall from early morning for iPhone 18 Pro: ‘Sabse pahle lena humne hai’)

However, his ambitions do not end in Dubai. Shakaa now hopes to attend an Apple launch event in California and become the first customer in line there.

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“I want to go to California for Apple’s next launch and be number one there,” he said. “I want to represent myself and show them how far my craze for these phones has gone.”