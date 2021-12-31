Eatery makes pani puri with egg, people find it hard to digest

Yet another day and yet another video that shows a fusion dish that has now left people irked. This time, the video shows an eatery’s take on the classic dish pani puri. However, people are finding it hard to digest as they prepared the dish with egg.

Food blogger Ashish Shrivastav posted the video on his official Instagram page. The video opens to show an individual putting chopped veggies and boiled egg yolks on a frying pan. They then mash it using the masher. Then they put the liquid mixture inside the pani puri balls.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has collected more than 31,000 likes. The share has also accumulated varied comments.

“But, why??” wrote an Instagram user. “Where’s the dislike button,” posted another. “Just no, this has gone too far,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

