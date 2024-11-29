Elon Musk, once at odds with Apple, just praised its latest ad. Watch

Apple’s new ad, released ahead of the holiday season, seems to be resonating with millions. Among those it impressed was Elon Musk - the Tesla CEO shared a rare word of appreciation for Apple after Tim Cook posted the ad on X. Musk’s praise for the ad is noteworthy because the eccentric billionaire has been at odds with Apple in the past, even going so far as to threaten a ban on Apple devices at his companies if the iPhone maker integrated OpenAI at the operating system level. A still from Apple's holiday season ad, titled Heartstrings.

Heartstrings: Apple ad goes viral

Aptly titled Heartstrings, because it indeed seems to be pulling at the heartstrings of many viewers, the Apple ad focuses on the Hearing Aid feature on AirPods Pro 2.

The ad focuses on a family gathering together on Christmas morning to open presents. The father, presumably with hearing loss, can only hear muffled sounds as his wife and daughter exchange gifts. However, the sounds become clearer after he puts on his Apple AirPods Pro 2, which come with a Hearing Aid feature.

Tim Cook shared the ad on X, writing: “I'm so proud of the many teams across Apple developing powerful technologies that are improving people’s lives. The Hearing Aid feature on AirPods Pro 2 uses your personalized sound profile so you can hear the moments that matter.”

Elon Musk’s reaction

“This is cool,” Elon Musk wrote in response to Tim Cook’s post.

His response was viewed more than 4 million times on X, the social media platform he owns. Hundreds of people agreed with Musk in the comments section.

“Very heartfelt. Actually made me and my wife tear up,” wrote one X user.

“That's amazing! It's great to see technology being used to enhance lives in such meaningful ways. Kudos to the team,” another said.

In the video description, Apple explained: “For so many of us, sound and how we hear shape how we connect to the world around us. Yet, people with hearing loss wait an average of 10 years before getting their hearing tested and fitted for hearing aids. Leaving millions unaware they’re living with hearing loss and without the assistance they need.

“Now with the world’s first end-to-end hearing health experience, you have access to a Hearing Test that provides scientifically validated results within minutes and the ability to activate a clinical-grade Hearing Aid feature on your AirPods Pro 2—right from home.”