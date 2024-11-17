Bengaluru innovators unlock hearing aid feature in Apple AirPods for grandmothers: Report

In a heart warming development, three young tech enthusiasts from Bengaluru have found a way to enable the hearing aid feature in Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, a function blocked in India due to regulatory restrictions. Driven by their desire to help their grandmothers, the trio — Rithwik Jayasimha, Arnav Bansal, and Rithwik Ribhu — crafted a clever solution that combines technical ingenuity with everyday materials, The Times of India reported. The three men successfully activated the hearing aids feature in Apple AirPods for over 30 people.(Frederic J. Brown/AFP)

The challenge began when Jayasimha excitedly purchased AirPods for his grandmother, only to discover the feature wasn’t accessible in India. Undeterred, he teamed up with his friends to “trick” the device into thinking it was in a country where the feature is allowed, such as the United States.

Using aluminium foil, a microwave, copper mesh, and an ESP 32 chip, they created a Faraday Cage to block Wi-Fi signals. They then used open-source tools to spoof the device’s location, successfully activating the hearing aid function, the report said. The AirPods were customized with settings like volume and sound balance, making them more user-friendly than traditional hearing aids.

The men wanted something simple and smart for their grandmothers, said Bansal, explaining how their AirPods offered features like conversation awareness and personalized sound adjustments.

After sharing their project online, the team was inundated with requests and has since helped over 30 people activate the feature. They operate from their home lab, humorously named “Lagrange Point,” where they also work on other tech solutions, such as water-cooled suits for delivery workers and accessible clothing for Parkinson’s patients, the publication added.

While Apple has yet to comment, the trio hopes the hearing aid feature will soon receive regulatory approval in India. Until then, they remain committed to using technology to solve everyday challenges, the report further stated.