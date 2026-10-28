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Elon Musk’s AI Grok unveils first 'Odyssey' chapter in step toward full-length series

The video shared on X shows Episode 1 of the “Odyssey” series made with Grok Imagine.​

Updated on: Oct 28, 2026, 14:29:45 IST
By Trisha Sengupta
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Months after Elon Musk promised a "historically accurate" film adaptation of Homer's epic, his AI platform, Grok, has officially released the first episode of its AI-generated Odyssey series. Posted on X by the Grok Imagine handle in collaboration with Wonder Studios, the seven-minute video offers the public its first extended look at xAI's cinematic capabilities.

Snippet from AI version of Odyssey created using Elon Musk’s Grok Imagine. (X/@imagine)
Snippet from AI version of Odyssey created using Elon Musk’s Grok Imagine. (X/@imagine)

The caption shared along with the video reads, “Watch Episode 1 of our Odyssey series made with Grok Imagine.”

Also Read: Elon Musk says ‘people will find ways to be happy’ if AI makes money and work obsolete in future

Why create an AI version of “The Odyssey”?

The project came after Elon Musk’s vocal criticism of director Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey. Musk publicly denounced Nolan’s cinematic approach, claiming the blockbuster altered the core source material and sacrificed historical authenticity for modern industry trends.

He then claimed in a July 22 tweet, “Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer.”

How did social media react to AI video?

They argued that the generative tool remains incapable of matching human nuance, artistic vision, and cinematic depth. The episode also drew heavy mockery over its claims of historical accuracy, the central premise behind the AI version, with many arguing that they could spot inaccuracies.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Trisha Sengupta

Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.

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