Elon Musk’s AI Grok unveils first 'Odyssey' chapter in step toward full-length series

Months after Elon Musk promised a "historically accurate" film adaptation of Homer's epic, his AI platform, Grok, has officially released the first episode of its AI-generated Odyssey series. Posted on X by the Grok Imagine handle in collaboration with Wonder Studios, the seven-minute video offers the public its first extended look at xAI's cinematic capabilities.

Snippet from AI version of Odyssey created using Elon Musk’s Grok Imagine. (X/@imagine)

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The caption shared along with the video reads, “Watch Episode 1 of our Odyssey series made with Grok Imagine.”

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Why create an AI version of “The Odyssey”?

The project came after Elon Musk’s vocal criticism of director Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey. Musk publicly denounced Nolan’s cinematic approach, claiming the blockbuster altered the core source material and sacrificed historical authenticity for modern industry trends.

He then claimed in a July 22 tweet, “Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer.”

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How did social media react to AI video?

{{^usCountry}} The release of Grok Imagine’s debut Odyssey episode was met with widespread scepticism and sharp criticism. Social media users labelled the seven-minute video as "soulless slop" and said it was emotionally hollow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The release of Grok Imagine’s debut Odyssey episode was met with widespread scepticism and sharp criticism. Social media users labelled the seven-minute video as "soulless slop" and said it was emotionally hollow. {{/usCountry}}

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They argued that the generative tool remains incapable of matching human nuance, artistic vision, and cinematic depth. The episode also drew heavy mockery over its claims of historical accuracy, the central premise behind the AI version, with many arguing that they could spot inaccuracies.