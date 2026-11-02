Emirati women, ambassadors' wives try their hand at draping Indian sarees at Abu Dhabi event

Emirati women and the wives of ambassadors got a chance to experience India's traditional saree during a cultural event in Abu Dhabi, where guests learnt about the garment's history, regional styles and different draping techniques.

A cultural event in Abu Dhabi introduced Emirati women and ambassadors' wives to India's rich saree traditions. (Instagram/uae_spouses_of_ambassadors)

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According to a report by Gulf News, the event, titled "Six Yards of India – The Saree Story", was held on October 28 at the headquarters of the UAE General Women's Union (GWU).

Organised in collaboration with the Indian Embassy and the Diplomatic Group for Spouses of Ambassadors, the programme aimed to promote cultural exchange and showcase India's textile heritage.

Women try their hand at saree draping

Reema Mahajan, founder of Indian Women in Dubai, a community comprising more than 150,000 members, introduced guests to the history and cultural significance of sarees before conducting a live draping demonstration.

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{{^usCountry}} "Our objective was to present India's culture to them through saree," Mahajan told Gulf News. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Our objective was to present India's culture to them through saree," Mahajan told Gulf News. {{/usCountry}}

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The presentation featured traditional sarees from different Indian states, including Banarasi silk, Kanchipuram silk, Mysore silk, Kerala Kasavu, Bandhani, Kalamkari and Bengal's Tant sarees.

Guests were also introduced to regional draping styles, including Nauvari and Seedha Pallu.

"We wanted to share the stories and diversity behind these regional traditions," Mahajan said.

The event also featured an interactive stall where non-Indian women could try wearing sarees and take photographs. Ready-to-wear sarees were made available to simplify the experience.

Indian dance, fashion and cuisine on display

Beyond traditional clothing, the programme featured a presentation by London-based Indian fashion designer Kaushik Velendra, titled "Threads of Tomorrow – India Fashion, Reimagined".

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A Bharatanatyam demonstration by Rashika Ojha, an exhibition of Indian artwork, a film, a quiz and traditional Indian cuisine added to the cultural experience.

Dr Alpna Mittal, wife of Indian Ambassador to the UAE Dr Deepak Mittal, described the gathering as India in miniature, highlighting the henna, bangles, traditional performances and regional artwork.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE also celebrated the occasion on X, describing it as "Draped in heritage, woven with friendship."

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Photographs of the gathering were shared by the Diplomatic Group for Spouses of Ambassadors on Instagram.

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The group said the event reflected friendship and cultural exchange while highlighting women's role in strengthening understanding between nations.