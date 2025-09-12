Engineers reveal ‘crash-proof’ idea for plane with airbags after Ahmedabad Air India horror

Two engineers have devised an AI-powered safety system to make planes ‘crash-proof’, which has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some were impressed, others labelled it as downright bizarre. The engineers’ bizarre ‘crash-proof’ idea for planes has sparked a chatter on social media. (jamesdysonaward)

The designers came up with a design for an AI-powered airbag-like shield for the aircraft, adding that they developed the idea in the wake of the horror Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 260 lives, including people on board the flight and on the ground after the plane crashed into a hostel mess. The project is called “REBIRTH”, and the techies hope they will soon get to "test and approve" working models they plan to build.

The two engineers, Eshel Wasim and Dharsan Srinivasan, submitted “Project REBIRTH” to the James Dyson Award. The site describes that the heartbreak following the horror crash compelled them to develop the AI-related idea.

“Project REBIRTH was born not in a lab, but from a moment of heartbreak. After the June 2025 Ahmedabad crash, my mother couldn’t sleep. She kept thinking about the fear the passengers and pilots must have felt, knowing there was no way out. That helplessness haunted us. Why isn’t there a system for survival after failure? I shared this with a friend. That emotional storm became hours of research and design. REBIRTH is more than engineering—it’s a response to grief. A promise that survival can be planned, and that even after failure, there can be a second chance,” said a note on the site.

What does it do?

As per a visual posted on the site, the flight's system will activate emergency protocol in case of engine failure. Following this, “external smart airbags” will automatically inflate. Once fully inflated, the airbag-like product will supposedly absorb the impact shock.

“AI detects failure, deploys airbags, forms protective cocoon, absorbs impact- passengers survive,” read a description.

An AI-powered 'crash-proof' idea. (jamesdysonaward)

“Project REBIRTH is the first AI-powered crash survival system. It deploys smart airbags, impact-absorbing fluids, and reverse thrust mid-air—turning fatal crashes into survivable landings. A second chance, built into every descent,” the site further explained.

What did social media say?

Social media had a lot to say about the AI-powered product idea. One individual wrote, “I mean, would it work? Because if so, let’s do it!” Another added, “Just build better planes, and you wouldn’t need airbags.”

A third commented, “Imagine it accidentally self deploys mid air….” A fourth remarked, “Maybe Elon Musk can get it done.”

What’s next?

The engineers said that they are planning to build working models of REBIRTH. They plan to use the project’s main parts - AI crash detection, airbags, smart seat liners, reverse thrust, and rescue signals - in labs.

“In five years, we want REBIRTH to be tested, approved, and used in real flights—making crash survival a standard, not a miracle,” the engineers said.