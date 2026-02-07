Ex-AirAsia CFO Vijay Gopalan claims IndiGo flight left without him despite 'delayed' status: 'Never fails to disappoint'

Former AirAsia CFO Vijay Gopalan has alleged that an IndiGo flight departed without him despite the airport display showing the service as delayed, prompting him to accuse the airline of being “unbelievably arrogant”. HT.com has reached out to IndiGo for comment. (Instagram/@vijay.gopalan)

Taking to Instagram, Gopalan said that he was scheduled to fly from Tiruchirappalli International Airport to Chennai at 2:55 pm after completing web check-in. He said he arrived at the airport around 1 pm and headed to the lounge to finish some work. While waiting, the departure time was repeatedly pushed back - first to 3:10 pm, then 3:15 pm, and later 3:25 pm - with the updates reflected on the display board.

“I was looking at the board, it still said security. They hadn’t announced the boarding and therefore, why would I go and wait at the gate?” he said, adding that the lounge is only a “2-3 minute” walk from the boarding gate.

Gopalan claimed he received a call from airline staff around 3:05 asking about his whereabouts. “I immediately looked up the board. It still said security… I said, how can it leave because the boarding has not yet been announced?” he recalled. However, upon rushing to the gate, he was allegedly told that final boarding calls had already been made.

“So the flight left us. It just left without me. And the ground staff were super rude,” he said, claiming one staff member remarked, “Just because you wanted to eat good food, you cannot delay our flight, so we left it without you.”