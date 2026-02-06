Passenger brings tripod to hold phone and binge-watch on IndiGo flight: ‘Brought a studio setup to 35,000 feet’

We have often seen people come up with unusual ways to keep themselves entertained on flights, but what happened on a recent IndiGo flight caught attention on social media. The moment was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Gajender Yadav. (@imYadav31/X)

A passenger was seen using a tripod to hold a phone while binge-watching. The scene looked more like a small home theatre than an aeroplane seat. Instead of holding the phone by hand, the device was placed on a tripod and set up in front of the seat for comfortable viewing.

Binge-watching in the skies: The moment was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Gajender Yadav, who posted a picture taken from behind. The photo showed the phone standing firmly on a tripod inside the narrow cabin space.

Yadav described the moment as “one of the wildest things” seen on a flight and wrote that a “whole studio setup” had been brought to 35,000 feet.

The post quickly gained attention online. Several users reacted with humour, while others called it classic desi jugaad.

HT.com has reached out to the user for a comment. This report will be updated when he responds.

