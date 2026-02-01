Chandigarh man switches from Apple Watch to Cartier, calls it 'simple analog watch'

Apple Watches come with various features built for our convenience, helping us track our health, stay connected, and receive notifications. Dhillon explained that he had become addicted to constant notifications and calls. (@ShivrattanDhil1/X)

But one Chandigarh man, Rattan Dhillon, recently claimed that the constant alerts were more stressful than helpful.

He recently switched from his Apple Watch to a simple analog watch and says life has become far calmer since the change.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dhillon explained that he had become “addicted to constant notifications and calls.”

He said the smartwatch was distracting while driving, needed frequent charging, and even created awkward social situations, as people assumed he was in a rush or uninterested whenever he glanced at his wrist.

Dhillon urged others to consider making the switch. “A watch should be for telling time; we already have phones for notifications. Make the switch to an analogue watch-you’ll feel calmer and better. Trust me!” he adds.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.