Chandigarh man switches from Apple Watch to Cartier, calls it 'simple analog watch'
Rattan Dhillon swapped his Apple Watch for a simple analog watch and said life felt calmer without constant notifications.
Apple Watches come with various features built for our convenience, helping us track our health, stay connected, and receive notifications.
But one Chandigarh man, Rattan Dhillon, recently claimed that the constant alerts were more stressful than helpful.
He recently switched from his Apple Watch to a simple analog watch and says life has become far calmer since the change.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dhillon explained that he had become “addicted to constant notifications and calls.”
He said the smartwatch was distracting while driving, needed frequent charging, and even created awkward social situations, as people assumed he was in a rush or uninterested whenever he glanced at his wrist.
Dhillon urged others to consider making the switch. “A watch should be for telling time; we already have phones for notifications. Make the switch to an analogue watch-you’ll feel calmer and better. Trust me!” he adds.
HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.
Check out the post here:
Here's how people reacted to the post:
X users reacted to the post by praising Dhillon for choosing simplicity over constant connectivity, with many saying they could relate to the stress of nonstop notifications.
One of the users commented, “Sir, you are late to the party. I already stopped using digital watches, smart watches about 2 to 3 years ago, I believe..!!”
A second user commented, “We already have screens in our pockets, we don't need one on our wrist too. Simple is definitely better. Enjoy the calm!”
“I use a digital watch with no internet or notification linkage, so it gives me exactly what a watch should: time, alarms, and basic utility,” another user commented.
The post was shared on January 31, 2026, and since then, it has gained 48,000 views and numerous comments.