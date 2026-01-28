Founder shares how constant social media ads prompted woman to buy from his brand: 'I felt bad and said sorry'
A Ludhiana-based founder shared how constant Instagram and Facebook ads pushed a customer to place an order.
Founders often find creative ways and platforms to advertise their products, but one recent incident showed how modern marketing can sometimes work a little too well.
In a post shared on X, Akshay G Jain, founder of a fashion wear brand, recounted receiving a call from a customer who said she had just ordered a pair of pants.
Reason, she explained, was not a recommendation or a discount, but the fact that she kept seeing the brand’s ads every time she opened Instagram and Facebook.
“Our ads are running all time and I felt bad and said sorry to her,” the caption of the post reads.
Instead of feeling pleased, the founder said he felt bad about the situation and apologised to the customer.
Here's how people reacted to the post:
The post quickly resonated with many users on social media, with several praising the founder for his honesty and for openly acknowledging the discomfort caused by aggressive advertising.
One of the users commented, “Haha, performance marketing done right!”
A second user commented, “I hope she comes back.”
“Selling once on digital platforms is the easiest job; it’s the repeat that tells the reality,” another user commented.
In another post, Jain highlighted the emotional side of building a business, saying the journey can slowly change people.
“It’s tough to be a founder; it’s tougher to be an emotional founder. I think with time, all founders become heartless,” he wrote.
The post was shared on January 27, 2026, and since then, it has gained 11,000 likes and numerous comments.