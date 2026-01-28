Founder shares how constant social media ads prompted woman to buy from his brand: 'I felt bad and said sorry'

Founders often find creative ways and platforms to advertise their products, but one recent incident showed how modern marketing can sometimes work a little too well. Akshay G Jain, founder of a fashion wear brand, recounted the incident on X. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In a post shared on X, Akshay G Jain, founder of a fashion wear brand, recounted receiving a call from a customer who said she had just ordered a pair of pants.

Reason, she explained, was not a recommendation or a discount, but the fact that she kept seeing the brand’s ads every time she opened Instagram and Facebook.

“Our ads are running all time and I felt bad and said sorry to her,” the caption of the post reads.

Instead of feeling pleased, the founder said he felt bad about the situation and apologised to the customer.

