Expand your vocabulary with this word that beautifully captures indescribable emotions- word of the day

The Word of the Day was 'Ineffable', meaning too great to be expressed in words.

Today, we explore a word that you may have heard before but might not fully understand its depth and origins. Our Word of the Day is ‘Ineffable’, a term that carries profound meaning and an intriguing linguistic history.

Understanding ‘ineffable’

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, ‘Ineffable’ refers to something “causing so much emotion, especially pleasure, that it cannot be described.” It is often used to express overwhelming joy, beauty, or even sorrow—something so intense that words fail to capture it.

Meanwhile, the Oxford Dictionary defines ‘ineffable’ as “That cannot be expressed or described in language; too great for words; transcending expression; unspeakable, unutterable, inexpressible.”

The origins and history of ‘ineffable’

The word ‘ineffable’ has a rich linguistic background. According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, it was used by American abolitionist and orator Frederick Douglass in his autobiography:

"Every tone was a testimony against slavery, and a prayer to God for deliverance from chains. The hearing of those wild notes always depressed my spirit and filled me with ineffable sadness."

In this context, Douglass used ‘ineffable’ to describe a sadness so deep that it was beyond words.

Etymologically, ‘ineffable’ comes from the Latin word ineffābilis, which combines:

‘in-’ meaning ‘not’

‘effābilis’, meaning ‘capable of being expressed’

The root ‘effābilis’ itself comes from ‘effārī’ (to speak out), which is derived from ‘ex-’ (out) and ‘fārī’ (to speak). Essentially, something ineffable is so extraordinary that it defies verbal expression.

