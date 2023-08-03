Extremely rare melanistic tiger spotted in Odisha. Video wows people

When you imagine a tiger, what's the first thing that comes to mind? Most likely, it's the image of a big cat with black stripes on its body, right? While this is the typical tiger we know, the Internet has been abuzz with a recent video of a melanistic tiger. For the unversed, melanistic means higher levels of dark pigmentation on skin or hair. A melanistic tiger seen in Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve.(Twitter/@IFSRamesh Pandey )

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Ramesh Pandey shared a video of this melanistic tiger on Twitter. This tiger was spotted in Similipal Tiger Reserve, Odisha. In the caption of the post, IFS Ramesh Pandey wrote, "Beautiful camera trap video of a melanistic tiger in Similipal Tiger Reserve, Odisha, the only place where we see blackish tigers because of genetic mutations in the population."

Watch the video of this melanistic tiger here:

This post was shared on August 1. Since being posted, it has been viewd more than 66,000 times. The share has also received over 1,600 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here's what people had to say about this video:

An individual wrote, "Thanks for the share and information. Hearing about them first time. Shall try and visit some time." A second added, "Melanistic tiger? Wow, I never seen a tiger who has such black marks on his/her skin." A third posted, "Incredible." A fourth commented, "Wow." What are your thoughts on this video?

