Ex-Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer responds to backlash over using AI to describe daughter to her teacher

Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer has responded to the backlash she’s facing after revealing that she used an artificial intelligence (AI) tool developed by her startup to describe her daughter in three bullet points for a school assignment.

Marissa Mayer has come under fire for asking AI to tell her about her own daughter. (LinkedIn/Marissa Mayer)

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Mayer, 51, recently told The New York Times that she turned to Dazzle AI, her new consumer-focused startup, to help prepare a slide celebrating her daughter Marielle’s birthday. The incident sparked criticism online, with several people questioning why a mother needed AI to identify her own child’s qualities.

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In an interview with The New York Times, Mayer said she had been asked to provide three bullet points about her daughter, who was almost 10 at the time. The AI tool described Marielle as empathetic, creative and an animal lover, a response Mayer reportedly considered “perfect”.

However, Mayer later clarified on X that she did not use the tool simply because she was overwhelmed by the task. Instead, she wanted to test the capabilities of an early prototype developed by her team.

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{{^usCountry}} “To be clear, I didn’t use Dazzle because I was overwhelmed by making a slide. I used it because summing up your child in a few bullets feels laughably limiting,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “To be clear, I didn’t use Dazzle because I was overwhelmed by making a slide. I used it because summing up your child in a few bullets feels laughably limiting,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Mayer said the request came from the fourth-grade teachers of her daughter and her twin sister, Sylvana, who had asked for a slide celebrating each girl’s birthday on December 10. She said she pasted the email into Dazzle to test its limits, expecting the tool to struggle because facial recognition technology often fails to distinguish identical twins.

“Instead, Dazzle blew me away,” Mayer wrote, adding that the tool not only distinguished between the sisters but also retrieved forgotten kindergarten projects, including the “snake denomizer” and the “sandcat playground”, and connected them to Marielle’s personality.

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Mayer said she combined the AI-generated insights with her own observations before showing the slide to her husband, Zachary Bogue. According to her, he was surprised by the details and asked how she remembered them. She then explained that the prototype had retrieved the information from her photos.

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In a response to another X user, Mayer also defended the tool’s ability to understand a child’s personality through photographs, saying it had described her daughter accurately and provided examples of projects she had completed in kindergarten.

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Backlash over use of AI

Mayer’s comments triggered criticism on social media, with some users arguing that parents should be able to identify their children’s qualities without relying on AI.

One user wrote on X, “This is the saddest thing I’ve read yet about AI, which is saying something. This Marissa Mayer is so far gone she doesn’t even realize she should be embarrassed that she can’t easily list three special things about her own daughter.”

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“When a mom needs to ask an AI assistant what's special about her 10-year-old daughter, something has gone horribly wrong! These tech lunatics want to farm out our humanity to AI,” commented another.

“I used to respect Marissa Mayer. Now she’s bragging about how she literally can’t do 3rd grade homework without AI…it’s insane that people think this is a good thing,” wrote a third user.

“Are you really this clueless and shallow? How embarrassing,” said one user.

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What is Dazzle AI?

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Mayer, who became Google’s first female engineer in 1999 before going on to lead Yahoo as its CEO and president, has entered the competitive AI market with Dazzle AI.

According to a report by the New York Post, the startup is developing a consumer-focused app that analyses photographs stored in a user’s phone camera roll to provide personalised answers and recommendations. According to the company, the images can help the AI identify a person’s hobbies, interests and style.

However, the app also shares camera roll data with third-party platforms for shopping and assistance features.