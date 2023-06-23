Family pokes fun at father one last time in viral obituary

James Loveless, a 60-year-old man, who died earlier this month is receiving lots of love online due to an obituary written by his family. Calling him a “gluttonous eater of fried foods and snack cakes, as well as the occasional chili cheese dog,” who will be “moderately missed”, the hilarious and honest write up by his family has left people impressed. The image shows a part of the obituary that has gone viral. (Pulaski Funeral Home)

His obituary was published on the website of Pulaski Funeral Home. “Born and raised in Kentucky in 1963-a state that has been recently leaning toward more liberal values, we might add–Jamie, a divorcee, father, grandfather and proud owner of a few lots in the trailer park, had had enough and up and died on us on June 14th in order to avoid another Presidential stolen-election mishap in the near future,” reads the first few lines of the now-viral obituary.

Take a look at the full obituary here:

It didn’t take long for netizens to react to the obituary and many shared how it left them impressed. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “A real obituary.” Another person added, “Finally, an honest obit.” A third posted, “It is so honest.” A fourth posted, “Possibly the best obituary ever.” A fifth wrote, “I hope someone writes an obituary like this for me.”

“We’ve never had an obituary like this,” one of the Pulaski Funeral Home directors, Michelle Godbey, told the New York Post. Loveless’ son Rocky is the person behind the obituary. While talking to the publication he explained that the main aim behind the obituary was to bring smiles to the faces of his family. “And kind of bring him back to life just for a few minutes,” he added.

A few people also left notes below the obituary:

“It’s very refreshing when people think outside of the box. I had a rather large smile while reading this, and tears running down my face as well. Your dad sounded like an awesome guy! May God comfort you all. Prayers,” an individual added. “I smiled and laughed... then I cried. May God continue to bring y'all comfort,” commented another. “I'm sorry about the loss of your dad. I would have enjoyed meeting him. I have giggled and smiled all evening thanks to you. Love to you from WV,” wrote a third.

