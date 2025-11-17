Farmer's son who became a billionaire: The meteoric rise of Groww CEO Lalit Keshre

Lalit Keshre, cofounder and CEO of investment platform Groww, has become a newly-minted billionaire on the back of the company’s strong stock market debut. Groww founder and CEO Lalit Keshre is now a billionaire.(X/Lalit Keshre)

With Groww’s shares soaring since listing, Keshre’s 55.91 crore shares — a 9.06 percent stake — are now valued at about ₹9,448 crore, placing his net worth around the $1-billion mark.

A strong market debut for Groww

Groww made a remarkable entry into the public markets on 12 November, listing at ₹100 a share and climbing more than 70 percent in just four sessions to reach ₹169. The rally has pushed the fintech firm’s market capitalisation beyond ₹1 lakh crore.

It has also turned the co-founder and CEO of investment platform into a billionaire, according to a Moneycontrol report.

Lalit Keshre’s rise

Lalit Keshre’s rise to a billionaire is made all the more impressive by his humble beginnings.

Born to a farmer in Lepa, a remote village in Madhya Pradesh, Lalit Keshre spent his early years far from the privileges of city life. With no English-medium school available locally, his parents sent him to Khargone, where he lived with his grandparents so he could continue his education.

Keshre went on to crack the Joint Entrance Exam and secure a place at IIT Bombay, where he completed both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in technology. He began his professional journey at Flipkart as one of its early product managers, helping shape the Flipkart Marketplace before deciding to strike out on his own in 2016.

That same year, Keshre joined hands with fellow Flipkart alumni — Harsh Jain, Ishan Bansal and Neeraj Singh — to launch Groww. Under his leadership, the platform quickly attracted the attention of top global investors including Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital and Ribbit Capital. Groww entered the Unicorn club in 2021 after crossing a $1-billion valuation, and exceeded $3 billion by 2023, firmly cementing its place in India’s fast-growing fintech sector.