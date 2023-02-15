Father takes daughter on a Valentine’s Day date. Watch adorably cute video

Valentine’s Day is over, but the tales of romantic dates are still melting people’s hearts into a puddle. And this particular video shared online is a case in point. It captures how a father spent his Valentine’s Day with his daughter. The video has tugged at the heartstrings of many, and it may have the same effect on you.

The video shared on Twitter documents how a father took his young daughter on a date on Valentine’s Day. It opens with the father holding a placard that reads, “Will you be my Valentine?” He then gives her a bouquet and asks her to choose between two fun activities. The duo then goes shopping. She then picks another card, and they relish their favourite meals. As the video progresses, he asks her to choose between ‘bowling’ and ‘Chuck E. Cheese’. The little one decides to bowl and roll a ball to knock down as many pins as possible. Towards the end, they went to an ice cream parlour, and after coming out, she thanked her dad for the memorable date.

The adorably cute video was shared by Twitter user Charrise Lane with the caption, “I pray my Future Daughter can have a Father like this.” Alongside, she posted a face holding back tears and a heart emoticon.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago on Twitter, the video has accumulated over 1.2 lakh views and close to 1,600 likes. The share has also prompted many to post love-filled comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“My father was a lot of things but I can’t say he didn’t love THE HECK outta me. This is something every daughter should experience from their dad. No other man can make up for this. Daddies rule,” wrote a Twitter user. Another posted, “Men (me included) should aspire to be fathers like this.” “Set the bar HIGH Dads!” commented a third. “Me too. My dad was my first ever valentine,” shared a fourth. A fifth added, “This is beautiful.” The comment section is also brimming with love-struck emojis.

