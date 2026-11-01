Finland invites 16 singles from around the world on an all-expenses-paid trip to find love

Finland, which has consistently topped the list of the world’s happiest countries, is inviting singles from across the globe on an all-expenses-paid trip that could offer them a chance to find love. The campaign, called the "Finnish Dinner Date", was launched by the country’s official tourism board, Visit Finland, offering an opportunity for singles to discover Finnish food, culture and landscapes while meeting potential romantic partners.

The campaign was launched by the country’s official tourism board, Visit Finland. (Unsplash/Representational image)

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Scheduled between February 9 and February 19, 2027, the trip will bring together 16 participants from different parts of the world for a unique dating experience. The selected individuals will get to sample traditional Finnish cuisine, including wild fish, berries and foraged mushrooms, with menus curated by some of the country’s leading chefs, Forbes reported.

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A major highlight of the trip will be special group dinner dates, where the international participants will meet local Finnish singles in Helsinki and Tampere.

Explaining the idea behind the campaign, Heli Jimenez, Senior Director of International Marketing at Business Finland, said Finnish food reflects the country’s way of life and its connection to nature, seasons and community. “Finnish food is a direct expression of our famously happy way of life: a way of connecting to place, to season, and to the people around you," Heli Jimenez said.

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{{^usCountry}} "Food brings Finns together, and now we are inviting travellers to join us in a truly one-of-a-kind way,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Food brings Finns together, and now we are inviting travellers to join us in a truly one-of-a-kind way,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the outlet, the initiative draws inspiration from a Finnish dating trend known as ‘sinkkukori’, or ‘single basket’. Several supermarket chains in Finland have introduced pink shopping baskets that single shoppers can use to subtly signal that they are open to conversations and potentially dating.

Visit Finland said the campaign also aims to introduce international travellers to Finnish cuisine, which it believes remains one of Europe’s overlooked gastronomic treasures despite the global popularity of Italian, Chinese and other Nordic cuisines.

"From sauna food traditions to foraging, Finnish cuisine tells a story that exists nowhere else. We want visitors to experience that story in full," Jimenez said.

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"Coming to the world's happiest country, they may find love - with each other, with Finnish food or with their new favourite travel destination,” he added.

(Also Read: Millions in Finland are watching six puppies on live stream. The science of its appeal and the case for ‘slow TV’)

Who can apply and how?

Single adults aged 18 and above from anywhere in the world can apply for the experience, provided they are not residents of Finland. Applications must be submitted individually and will close on November 10, 2026, at 11:59 am Finnish time (EET).

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To apply, interested participants must record a short video in English answering the question: “What would you serve on a dinner date, and why?” They must then upload the video to a public social media account, such as Instagram, TikTok or YouTube, using the hashtag #FinnishDinnerDate and tagging Visit Finland.

The selected 16 participants will be announced on December 1, 2026, through Visit Finland’s Instagram and TikTok accounts. The tourism board will cover the participants’ flights, accommodation, meals and activities during the trip. The blind dinner date will be organised as a relaxed group event, with all participants dining together and enjoying one of Finland’s official tasting menus.