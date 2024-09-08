Flashback to 1996: Viral video of first Indian Apple Macintosh ad featuring Samir Soni sparks nostalgia

A rare Apple Macintosh ad from 1996 featuring Bollywood actor Samir Soni has resurfaced online and quickly gone viral. The video, shared by the Instagram page TV1 INDIA, has garnered over 8 lakh views, sparking a wave of nostalgia among tech enthusiasts and fans of Indian advertising. A 1996 Apple Macintosh ad featuring Samir Soni goes viral on Instagram. (Instagram/@tv1indialive)

The ad unfolds in a typical corporate office setting. A high-ranking official from the head office approaches an employee, played by a young Samir Soni, requesting a PC to run his Windows disk. Soni’s character, calm and collected, confidently hands over his Apple Macintosh, inserting the disk effortlessly and demonstrating its compatibility with Windows software—a moment that leaves the official visibly impressed. The ad ends with the tagline, “Does more, costs less, it’s that simple,” a bold claim for Apple at the time.

Watch the viral video here:

The simplicity of the commercial and its subtle humor resonated with viewers across generations, reminding many of an era when Apple marketed itself as a more affordable and innovative option.

Internet reacts to the nostalgia

Social media users have had plenty to say about the now-viral ad, with many taking to the comments to share their thoughts. Armaan Shahid humorously remarked, “Does more, costs less was the tagline previously, now it should be ‘costs more, does less!'” Akshay Sharma expressed surprise, commenting, “Costs less?? I had no idea they were competing on prices back then!”

Others took the opportunity to compare the style of ads from the past to those today. Harish Sharma wrote, “Before, the ads were so sophisticated. Nowadays, what do they even make?” Meanwhile, Tanya Sharma couldn’t help but appreciate the actor’s youthful charm, saying, “Young Sameer Soni looks so handsome.” Mukesh Patel echoed the general sentiment about the brand’s evolution, stating, “Back in the day when Apple said ‘costs less, does more’ and ACTUALLY MEANT IT.”

This viral clip has not only reignited memories but also opened up a conversation about how technology and advertising have evolved over the years.