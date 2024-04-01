BoAt takes on Apple in its latest ad, sparks a debate on X

Many brands use creativity in their advertising campaigns to gain an edge in a fiercely competitive market. boAt, an audio products company, is no exception. Recently, they launched an ad campaign urging people to "think better" and switch from Apple to boAt. When pictures of this ad were shared on social media, it didn't take long for people to react to it. In fact, this ad by boAt even started a debate among social media users. While a few loved their creativity, others were not too impressed. (Also Read: Aman Gupta tears cheque after making an offer to pitchers. Here’s why) Snapshot of the latest boAt ad. (X)

What is shown in the ad?

The ad shows boAt's earphones beside an Apple. A text inlay on it reads “think better”. The ad also asked people not to be fanboys, but to be a boAthead.

Here's how people reacted to the ad:

They also shared a video ad for this campaign. The video shows a woman talking about how she has shifted to using boAt's earphones for their sound quality. Meanwhile, her family is seen questioning her over brand choice.

As boAt posted this video ad, in the caption of the post they wrote, “Disclaimer: No Fruits were harmed in the making of this film. It's time to give an Indian brand a chance to compete on the global level. Don’t be a fanboy, be a boAthead.” (Also Read: PM Modi presents 'celebrity entrepreneur award' to Aman Gupta, boAt CEO says this)

Watch the video here:

Here's how people reacted to this ad:

An individual wrote, “Sorry boAt, but nice try. Lage raho (Keep going). By the way, you have a long way to go before you can take potshots at Apple. We will root for you, but don't make this awkward.”

A second said, “I am still using my Bassheads 900, its still wonderful , it slipped many times and fell on the floor , but still working since purcased in May 2021, thankyou to team and Aman sir for making a beast of headphones.”

“You will never reach the brand value that Apple has created, especially with such marketing gimmicks,” posted a third.

A fourth shared, “No fruits were harmed, but feelings of fanboys were definitely hurt.”

