 PM Modi presents 'celebrity entrepreneur award' to Aman Gupta. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / PM Modi presents 'celebrity entrepreneur award' to Aman Gupta, boAt CEO says this

PM Modi presents 'celebrity entrepreneur award' to Aman Gupta, boAt CEO says this

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 08, 2024 02:05 PM IST

PM Modi presented Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt with an award at National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. He took to Instagram to thank PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi and presented Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, with an award. After being graced with the prestigious prize, Gupta took to Instagram to thank PM Modi and share about this moment with the world.

PM Modi and Aman Gupta at the National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi. (Instagram/@Aman Gupta)
PM Modi and Aman Gupta at the National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi. (Instagram/@Aman Gupta)

"Thank you, Hon. PM Mr Modi, for presenting me with the 'Celebrity Entrepreneur of the Year.' It's like a dream come true to receive this award from our hon PM. I still can't believe that I shared the stage with you, sir, and I won this award; thank you, India, for voting for me." (Also Read: PM Modi’s hilarious conversation with ‘BeerBiceps’ Ranveer Allahbadia. Watch)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The video shows PM Modi congratulating Gupta and asking him to talk about his success. In his speech, Gupta shares how his brand grew over the years. He also mentions the Made In India program and how it helped him manufacture his products in India.

Watch the video of PM Modi and Aman Gupta here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has gained close to five lakh views. The share also has more than 69,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many people took to the comments section of the post to congratulate Gupta on his significant achievement. (Also Read: Narendra Modi shows his witty side, jokes about people getting tired of listening to him all the time)

Here's how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "Congratulations, sir, very well deserved."

A second added, "Proud moment."

"Aman Gupta, congrats. I appreciate your efforts towards making the boAt accessible to all the classes through its low-cost pricing. But you need to focus on the sound quality aspect to make it audiophile-grade. Put efforts in R&D to make it a top global brand, competing with the likes of Sony, Bose, etc," commented a third.

A fourth said, "This is awesome, so deserving Aman Gupta. You are such an inspiration for being a super entrepreneur who is so rooted in his culture and love for his country. Congratulations, and stay blessed."

A fifth added, "Proud to be a user of boAt products. Made in India!"

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On