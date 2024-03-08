PM Modi presents 'celebrity entrepreneur award' to Aman Gupta, boAt CEO says this

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi and presented Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, with an award. After being graced with the prestigious prize, Gupta took to Instagram to thank PM Modi and share about this moment with the world. PM Modi and Aman Gupta at the National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi. (Instagram/@Aman Gupta)

"Thank you, Hon. PM Mr Modi, for presenting me with the 'Celebrity Entrepreneur of the Year.' It's like a dream come true to receive this award from our hon PM. I still can't believe that I shared the stage with you, sir, and I won this award; thank you, India, for voting for me." (Also Read: PM Modi’s hilarious conversation with ‘BeerBiceps’ Ranveer Allahbadia. Watch)

The video shows PM Modi congratulating Gupta and asking him to talk about his success. In his speech, Gupta shares how his brand grew over the years. He also mentions the Made In India program and how it helped him manufacture his products in India.

Watch the video of PM Modi and Aman Gupta here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has gained close to five lakh views. The share also has more than 69,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many people took to the comments section of the post to congratulate Gupta on his significant achievement. (Also Read: Narendra Modi shows his witty side, jokes about people getting tired of listening to him all the time)

Here's how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "Congratulations, sir, very well deserved."

A second added, "Proud moment."

"Aman Gupta, congrats. I appreciate your efforts towards making the boAt accessible to all the classes through its low-cost pricing. But you need to focus on the sound quality aspect to make it audiophile-grade. Put efforts in R&D to make it a top global brand, competing with the likes of Sony, Bose, etc," commented a third.

A fourth said, "This is awesome, so deserving Aman Gupta. You are such an inspiration for being a super entrepreneur who is so rooted in his culture and love for his country. Congratulations, and stay blessed."

A fifth added, "Proud to be a user of boAt products. Made in India!"