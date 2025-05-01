Mark Zuckerberg, wife's free school to shut down after 10 years: 'Doesn't want to give money'

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, opened a tuition-free elementary school in California in 2016 to support low-income communities of colour. Now, the New York Times has reported that institution is set to close next year, even surprising the parents of the students. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan established the school in Palo Alto in 2016.(Instagram/@zuck)

The school was founded under the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) in East Palo Alto, near the Meta's headquarters. The report said that the students' parents were invited over for breakfast and the news of the abrupt closure was delivered to them.

"After much deliberation, our schools in East Palo Alto and the East Bay will be closing at the end of the 2025-26 school year. This was a very difficult decision, and we are committed to ensuring a thoughtful and supportive transition for students and families over the next year," the parent were told.

‘Doesn’t want to give money'

The CZI has, however, promised to make a $50 million investment over the next few years in the local communities. The reason behind the school's closure was not specified but one student told their parent that the money to fund the school was stopped.

Emeline Vainikolo said that her son heard the teacher expalining why the school was being closed "'Mommy, the guy [Zuckerberg] who's been giving money to our school doesn't want to give it to us anymore,'" he told her.

The school began with just preschoolers and planned to expand by one grade each year through eighth grade. While the school has not disclosed a reason for its closure, the decision comes amid a broader shift in Mark Zuckerberg’s public stance on social issues, as he appears to align more closely with the Trump administration.

At Meta, Zuckerberg has already dismantled the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. The company now says it is prioritizing “fair and consistent practices that mitigate bias for all, regardless of background.”