French woman and Indian man's unexpected love story is one for the books. Watch

Love stories are always a delight to know. But when it is a love story that survives time and distance to keep growing, then it definitely becomes one for the books - or Instagram. Humans of Bombay recently took to their Instagram page in order to share the love story between an Indian man and a French woman.

With the help of text inserts throughout the video, this adorable couple's love story gets revealed. They met at a college party but had to part ways within a year when she went to Barcelona and he went to the United States. Despite the distance, the duo decided to meet up in Paris where he officially asked her out and they began dating for the next three years.

Pauline Laravoire moved to India in order to be with her partner Meghdut Roychowdhury in 2018. Soon after, the two got married and there’s been no looking back since then. This adorable love story was shared via this video with a caption that reads, “I’m still surprised at how this French madame fell for a desi munda!” The caption is complete with the heart emoji.

Watch it here:

This video was posted on Instagram around 22 hours ago. Since being posted, it has gone viral and received more than 64,500 likes and several appreciative comments from Instagram users.

An individual took to the comments section to write, “If it's meant to be, it'll happen...hence proven.” Many others flooded the comments with heart, fire and heart-eyed emojis. “Awww this is so cute. May god bless them,” posted another. “Masala chai and croissant, such a cute couple!” pointed out a third.

What are your thoughts on this love story that knows no borders?