From Bumble dates to rent, Bengaluru man breaks down ₹70,000 monthly cost of living

A Bengaluru man has sparked an online conversation after sharing a detailed breakdown of his monthly cost of living in the city, offering a glimpse into what he calls a comfortable urban lifestyle. The post, shared on X by Abhishek Singh, quickly gained traction and drew varied reactions from social media users discussing affordability, lifestyle choices and financial priorities in India’s technology capital.

The post has garnered more than 74,000 views, with users weighing in on whether this spending reflects a realistic cost of living in Bengaluru or a lifestyle shaped by personal priorities.

Internet reacts Many users compared Singh’s spending habits with their own experiences in the city. One user wrote, "I am living a dream life in Bengaluru on just 25k monthly expenses. Optimization is an art. I use my company's gym and food court; I can swear that's the healthiest food with the most variation you can get in India."

Others responded with humour, particularly highlighting the investing amount mentioned in the breakdown. A user joked, " ₹3,000 investing. What are you planning to do with this life-changing, generational wealth? Buy the entire market?" while another user directly asked, "How much are you earning, bro?" Singh replied briefly, saying, "Enough to lead a comfortable life."

The conversation also moved beyond Bengaluru, with one user questioning affordability across cities, writing, "What if someone spends more than this while being in tier 3?" Another comment summed up the aspirational tone of the discussion, stating, "This is what i call as dream life."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)