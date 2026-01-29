From chai to groceries: Bengaluru entrepreneur uses AI to place Swiggy orders automatically

A Bengaluru-based startup co-founder has caught the internet’s attention after revealing how he integrated an artificial intelligence assistant with Swiggy to automate routine food and grocery orders, eliminating the need for repeated manual inputs. According to Agarwal, the setup takes about a minute, after which the system runs on “autopilot”. (X/@regalstreak)

In a post on X, Neil Agarwal, co-founder of Refix Analytics, explained how he connected the food delivery platform to an AI assistant called Clawdbot to handle everyday ordering tasks. “Connected Swiggy to Clawdbot and automated my biggest headache,” Agarwal wrote, adding that the assistant now understands his schedule, places a daily chai order at 5 pm, builds grocery carts for meals he cooks, and suggests dinner options based on cravings.

“Setup takes - 1 minute. Just ask clawdbot to set up the swiggy skill I've published, everything else runs on autopilot!” he said.

Agarwal also attached screenshots with his post showing the assistant generating a detailed order summary before execution, including itemised pricing, delivery charges, taxes and the final payable amount. In the example shared, the total order value was ₹160, with cash on delivery selected. The assistant also flagged that cancellation would not be possible once the order was placed and asked for explicit confirmation before proceeding. After approval, it completed the transaction and displayed a confirmation message.