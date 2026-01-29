From chai to groceries: Bengaluru entrepreneur uses AI to place Swiggy orders automatically
Agarwal said that the AI assistant now understands his schedule, places a daily chai order, builds grocery carts, and suggests dinner options based on cravings.
A Bengaluru-based startup co-founder has caught the internet’s attention after revealing how he integrated an artificial intelligence assistant with Swiggy to automate routine food and grocery orders, eliminating the need for repeated manual inputs.
In a post on X, Neil Agarwal, co-founder of Refix Analytics, explained how he connected the food delivery platform to an AI assistant called Clawdbot to handle everyday ordering tasks. “Connected Swiggy to Clawdbot and automated my biggest headache,” Agarwal wrote, adding that the assistant now understands his schedule, places a daily chai order at 5 pm, builds grocery carts for meals he cooks, and suggests dinner options based on cravings.
“Setup takes - 1 minute. Just ask clawdbot to set up the swiggy skill I've published, everything else runs on autopilot!” he said.
Agarwal also attached screenshots with his post showing the assistant generating a detailed order summary before execution, including itemised pricing, delivery charges, taxes and the final payable amount. In the example shared, the total order value was ₹160, with cash on delivery selected. The assistant also flagged that cancellation would not be possible once the order was placed and asked for explicit confirmation before proceeding. After approval, it completed the transaction and displayed a confirmation message.
How did social media react?
The post drew mixed reactions from social media users. Several welcomed it as a practical application of AI in daily life. “Oh this is super smart! This is what I want AI to do, solve my real day-to-day problems/do a part of my household chores,” one user wrote.
“This is so goood! It takes care of the daily mundane tasks that unknowingly knows a lot of our headspace, so you can focus on the more important ones,” commented another.
“Thats pretty cool , i spend lot of time on swiggy to search for food. But now with this setup, swiggy charges will be double,” wrote a third user.
Others, however, were sceptical. “I keep money decisions manual. Automation removes the friction that keeps spending in check,” one user wrote.
“This exactly how you loose how much you are spending. Somethings are better done manually with choice every single time,” said another.
“WHY THE F*** DO YOU NEED A BOT TO DO ANY OF THIS ITS SO POINTLESS,” commented one user.
