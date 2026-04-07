Gaggan Anand recalls throwing out guest over ‘I don’t like Indian food’ remark

Gaggan Anand has revealed that he once kicked a Thai woman out of his restaurant for saying that she did not like Indian food. The celebrated chef behind the progressive Indian restaurant Gaggan in Bangkok, which has topped the list of Asia’s best restaurants five times, recalled this little-known story during a podcast with Vir Sanghvi. Vir Sanghvi and Gaggan Anand on the Table 1 podcast with Vir Sanghvi (YouTube/@culinarycultureco)

During the conversation, the topic shifted to Gaggan Anand’s well-known temperamental nature. As Sanghvi questioned him about his “arrogance”, the Kolkata-born chef replied, “My problem is when I, when I meet someone and the energy's not right, I feel wrong.”

Asked to elaborate, Gaggan Anand cited the example of the woman he once kicked out of his restaurant.

The incident “There was this Thai lady, and she came to me and said, ‘I don’t like Indian food, but I like your food’,” the Indian chef recalled.

Gaggan was so upset by this remark that he refused to serve her. “I kicked her out of my restaurant. She was the first guest, I kicked her out,” he told Sanghvi. “I told her ‘I don’t want to serve you anymore’.”

(Also read: A mouthful of sky: Vir Sanghvi interviews chef Gaggan Anand)

With the benefit of hindsight, Gaggan acknowledges that he might have been too harsh.

“At that time I was young. And I took it very sensitively. I would not have done it now,” he conceded.