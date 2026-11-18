A miniature camouflage-clad rubber duck armed with an assault rifle has triggered both a buying frenzy and a fierce political row after debuting on the German armed forces’ (Bundeswehr) newly launched online merchandise store. While the quirky collectable sold out within hours of going on sale, even causing the official site to crash, critics and opposition lawmakers have slammed the military for trivialising war and marketing weapons-themed toys to children.

The rubber duck toy that has created a controversy. (Screengrab (X))

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The toy duck is a small rubber bath toy dressed in military gear and carrying an assault rifle.

Sold out within hours

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Soon after its launch, the rubber duck sold out completely. At that time, users visiting the site were greeted with a message that read, “Unfortunately, this product is currently out of stock.” It further stated, “You have completely overwhelmed us. Even we didn’t expect this. Our warehouses are empty, but we’re not going to leave you hanging. Our team is already working at full speed to restock.”

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{{^usCountry}} At the moment, the site displays a notice titled, “Bundeswehr rubber duck at €9.99 sells out in online shop within 24 hours.” The special item was launched on the 71st anniversary of the founding of the Bundeswehr to attract new recruits. What is the controversy? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the moment, the site displays a notice titled, “Bundeswehr rubber duck at €9.99 sells out in online shop within 24 hours.” The special item was launched on the 71st anniversary of the founding of the Bundeswehr to attract new recruits. What is the controversy? {{/usCountry}}

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Even as a buying frenzy wiped out stock within hours, the toy triggered fierce backlash from critics furious that the military was selling assault-rifle-toting merchandise aimed at children.

“The fact that the Bundeswehr is now selling rubber ducks with assault rifles is an inappropriate trivialisation of the risky job of soldiers. This potentially involves active participation in war, often with traumatic long-term consequences,” Sören Pellmann, leader of Germany’s hard-Left Die Linke (Left) Party, told the Telegraph.

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He added that the military must “openly educate the public about the actual conditions and dangers of military service, instead of downplaying war and service with weapons through colourful lifestyle products.”

“We say clearly: no more advertising in schools and universities, and no more marketing aimed at children and young people.”

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Whether a bath toy can actually attract new recruits remains to be seen. As a publicity stunt, however, it has already aced its first mission, grabbing attention and stealing the spotlight.

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