Gurgaon woman alleges repeated calls from driver after 4 am ride, Uber says ‘avoid sharing mobile number with driver'

A corporate professional from Gurgaon has sparked a massive online debate over passenger safety after detailing a terrifying 4 am experience with an Uber driver. After sharing her number to coordinate a pickup, she was allegedly subjected to fare extortion and blocked from immediately leaving the vehicle. The ordeal escalated when the driver allegedly began harassing her via multiple phone numbers after the ride ended. While the company said they took action, their advice to "avoid sharing your mobile number" has drawn intense social media flak. The Gurgaon corporate employee alleged that an Uber driver misbehaved with her. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“I never thought I would have to write a post like this, but what happened to me at 4 AM today was deeply disturbing and raises serious questions about passenger safety,” the Gurgaon-based sales manager wrote.

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Explaining what went down, she explained, “I booked an Uber ride in the early hours of the morning. Since I was unable to locate the driver and the Uber calling system was not connecting, I shared my personal phone number so that he could reach me. What followed was something no passenger should have to experience,” adding, “The driver demanded extra money beyond the fare shown on the app. When I refused, he did not let me leave immediately, making me feel uncomfortable and unsafe. Being alone at 4 AM and having to deal with this situation was extremely distressing.”

However, the incident didn’t end here. She alleged that she received repeated calls on her personal number from the driver. “I blocked him, but he continued contacting me from other phone numbers, including numbers belonging to his friends. This is not just unprofessional behavior; it is harassment.”

She claimed that Uber wasn’t helpful in the situation. “What is even more disappointing is the response from Uber’s customer support. Despite sharing the details of the incident, I was informed that there was no ride associated with my account and no meaningful action has been taken so far. When a customer reports safety concerns and harassment, the response should not be to dismiss the issue.”

She continued, “A platform that handles millions of rides every day has a responsibility to protect its users, especially when incidents involve intimidation, unwanted contact, and concerns about personal safety. I am sharing this publicly because passenger safety cannot be treated as an afterthought. No one should feel unsafe while using a service they trusted to get them home. I hope Uber India investigates this matter seriously and takes immediate action.”

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to the original poster; this report will be updated when she responds.)