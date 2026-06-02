'Felt helpless': Woman alleges Mumbai Uber driver assaulted her during ride over ₹40

An Uber ride that began like any other allegedly turned into a distressing and violent encounter for a woman, according to a viral post shared on Instagram. The incident, which reportedly escalated over a fare dispute, has sparked serious concerns about passenger safety and platform accountability. Woman shares her shocking Uber ride experience. (Representational Image)

The post was shared by Instagram user @theycallme_thematchagirl, who detailed how the situation during her ride quickly escalated into a safety issue.

In her account, she described how a minor disagreement over an additional fare spiralled into intimidation and physical assault. She wrote, “This happened during an Uber ride. The fare on the app was ₹501. The driver demanded an extra ₹40 - off the app. When I refused, he stepped closer to intimidate me. I pushed back. What followed was not just an argument. He slapped me. He grabbed and twisted my hand, hurting me. And then said - ‘Phir se maar ke dikhaun kya?’ I immediately called my office team. They came down to help. This is not a ‘service issue’. This is a safety issue.”

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In the video, she further explains that the driver allegedly attempted to lock the car while she was getting out, with one of her feet already outside the vehicle. She says he then stepped out and approached her, following which she pushed him in self-defence. According to her, he allegedly slapped her during the confrontation.

She adds that 2–3 bystanders intervened and stepped in to help de-escalate the situation. The woman further claims that the driver showed no remorse and repeatedly threatened her. She also claims her account on the platform was later disabled.