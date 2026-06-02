Infosys’ Salil Parekh vs TCS’ K Krithivasan: Which Indian tech CEO earned more in FY26?
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh earned almost three times as much as Tata Consultancy Services’ K Krithivasan in the fiscal year 2026.
The compensation of India's top IT executives has once again come under the spotlight, with the latest annual reports revealing a significant gap between the pay packages of Infosys CEO Salil Parekh and TCS CEO K Krithivasan.
According to Infosys' FY26 annual report, CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh earned almost three times as much as Tata Consultancy Services’ K Krithivasan in the fiscal year 2026.
Infosys CEO’s salary
Infosys chief Salil Parekh earned a total remuneration of ₹82.6 crore during the financial year, marking a 2.5% increase from the previous year.
The rise in Parekh's remuneration was largely driven by stock-linked benefits, which accounted for the biggest share of his pay package.
According to the Bengaluru-based IT giant, the CEO received ₹50.75 crore from exercised stock options and restricted stock units (RSUs) in FY26, up from ₹49.5 crore in the previous financial year.
His fixed salary was ₹8.5 crore, while performance-linked pay, including bonuses and incentives, amounted to ₹23.35 crore.
(Also read: Infosys raises entry-level pay to ₹21 lakh for some roles, internet reacts)
TCS CEO’s salary
On the other hand, TCS CEO and Managing Director K Krithivasan took home more than ₹28 crore in FY26. His package increased 6.3% from the previous year.
Krithivasan’s compensation included a base salary of ₹1.67 crore, along with Rs. 1.43 crores in benefits, perquisites and allowances. He also earned ₹25 crores in commission. This brought his total compensation to ₹28.1 crore.
Altogether, Salil Parekh’s FY26 remuneration exceeded Krithivasan's by more than ₹54 crore, largely due to stock-based compensation.
The TCS chief’s salary trailed behind Parekh’s despite the fact that TCS is India’s largest IT services company, while Infosys is the second largest.
According to Forbes, TCS had a market capitalization of ₹11,25,948.84 crore in November 2025, compared to Infosys’ market capitalization of ₹6,25,569.76 crore.
Infosys' annual report also showed that Parekh's remuneration was 742 times the median salary of an Infosys employee in FY26. Meanwhile, Krithivasan’s remuneration was 332.8 times the median salary of TCS employees.
(Also read: TCS CEO K Krithivasan earned ₹28 crore in FY26 — almost 333x the median employee salary)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More