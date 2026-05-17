TCS CEO K Krithivasan earned ₹28 crore in FY26 — 333x the median employee salary

K Krithivasan, the CEO and MD of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), earned ₹28.1 crores in the fiscal year 2026. According to the company’s annual report which was released yesterday, Krithivasan’s salary rose by 6.3 per cent in FY26. K Krithivasan is the CEO & MD of Tata Consultancy Services — a position he has held since June 1, 2023.

The hike for the TCS CEO comes even as the IT giant reduced its total headcount by over 23,000. TCS ended FY26 with 584,519 employees on its rolls, compared with 607,979 employees at the end of FY25. This means a reduction of 23,460 employees year-on-year.

A breakdown of TCS CEO’s salary In FY26, Krithivasan’s package included a base salary of ₹1.67 crore, along with Rs. 1.43 crores in benefits, perquisites and allowances. He also earned ₹25 crores in commission. This brought his total compensation to ₹28.1 crore.

K Krithivasan holds 11,232 equity shares in TCS as on March 31, 2026.

As per the TCS annual report, Krithivasan’s compensation is 332.8 times the median salary of TCS employees.

“The average annual increase for junior and mid-level employees was in the range of 4.5 - 7.0 percent, with top performers receiving double digit increment in India. However, during the course of the year, the total increase is in the range of 5.0 - 8.0 percent, after accounting for promotions and other event based compensation revisions,” the company reported.

(Also read: TCS suspends Nashik employees: A timeline of sexual harassment, religious conversion case)

Who is K Krithivasan? K Krithivasan is the CEO & MD of Tata Consultancy Services — a position he has held since June 1, 2023.

A TCS veteran of over three decades, he had joined the company in 1989 as an assistant system analyst in New Delhi.

Born in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, he received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Madras and holds a master’s degree in industrial and management engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur.

According to the TCS website, as CEO, Krithivasan has sharpened the multinational company’s focus on industries by realigning the organisational structure into key business groups. He has steered TCS’ strategy for creating the world’s largest AI ready workforce.