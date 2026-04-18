TCS CEO K Krithivasan says Nida Khan is ‘neither HR manager nor responsible for recruitment’

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO K Krithivasan, in a statement, announced that the company has initiated an independent investigation into allegations regarding its Nashik office. The company clarified that Nida Khan, who was "repeatedly" referred to as an HR manager, was “neither an HR manager nor responsible for recruitment”. TCS Nashik unit is under scrutiny over allegations of sexual harassment and religious coercion of employees. (Reuters)

TCS CEO on Nida Khan: “Ms. Nida Khan who is being repeatedly mentioned in the press as HR manager of TCS, is neithera HR manager nor responsible for recruitment. She served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities,” Krithivasan said in the statement.

Police labelled Nida Khan as the “mastermind” behind the alleged sexual violence, religious coercion and conversion. She is one of the eight accused.

In a statement to HT, her family said she joined the BPO in 2021, but not as a Human Resources employee. She worked as a telecaller.

“My daughter has not done any of these things. She simply went to work every day and got into trouble just for saying hello and goodbye to people,” Nida’s father claimed.

What is the Nashik unit row? Employees at TCS's Nashik unit alleged sexual harassment by fellow and senior colleagues. Some also alleged that they faced religious coercion. A total of 9 FIRs have been lodged in March and April based on complaints from a male employee and 8 female employees.

Independent investigation launched: “We would like to update you on the following actions that have been set in motion by us related to the recent matter in Nashik”, the CEO said in a statement, adding that the independent investigation will be headed by experts from Deloitte and Trilegal.

Also Read: TCS CEO breaks silence on allegations of religious conversion, sexual harassment at Nashik unit. Read full statement

“We have engaged the services of expert teams from Deloitte and a prominent law firm Trilegal as independent counsel to the internal investigation led by Ms. Aarthi Subramanian, President and COO, TCS,” the statement read, adding, “We have constituted an Oversight committee chaired by Mr. Keki Mistry, Independent Director of TCS.”

In the statement, the CEO announced that the “findings of the internal investigation will be presented to the Oversight committee, for review and implementation of any recommendations.”