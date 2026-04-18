TCS CEO breaks silence on allegations of religious conversion, sexual harassment at Nashik unit. Read full statement

In an official statement, TCS CEO K Krithivasan broke the silence on allegations of religious conversion and sexual harassment at the company’s Nashik unit. The exec revealed that the company has launched an independent investigation, adding that TCS has not received any complaints through its ethics or POSH channels. TCS shared a statement from its CEO K Krithivasan, on social media. (Bloomberg)

Krithivasan also denied rumours of the unit's shutdown and confirmed that it is operating. He called the speculations about closure "absolutely untrue”.

Also Read: TCS CEO K Krithivasan says Nida Khan is ‘neither HR manager nor responsible for recruitment’

In the statement, he emphasised on zero-tolerance for misconduct.

Read the full statement: We would like to update you on the following actions that have been set in motion by us related to the recent matter in Nashik:

1. We have engaged the services of expert teams from Deloitte and a prominent law firm Trilegal as independent counsel to the internal investigation led by Ms. Aarthi Subramanian, President and COO, TCS.

2. We have constituted an Oversight committee chaired by Mr. Keki Mistry, Independent Director of TCS.

3. The findings of the internal investigation will be presented to the Oversight committee, for review and implementation of any recommendations

We would also like to put certain facts on record:

Ms. Nida Khan who is being repeatedly mentioned in the press as HR manager of TCS, is neithera HR manager nor responsible for recruitment. She served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities.

Our unit in Nashik continues to operate and serve our clients. Reports in the press about the unit being shut down are absolutely untrue.

While detailed reviews are still underway, a preliminary review of the systems and records pertaining to the Nashik unit indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH channels.

TCS holds itself to the highest standards of employee welfare and institutional conduct. We remain fully committed to the safety, dignity. and wellbeing of every employee. As we have stated before, we have a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct. We are focused on supporting our employees and ensuring a safe and respectful workplace across all our locations. We continue to extend full cooperation to the law enforcement agencies so that the matter is investigated thoroughly, transparently and brought to a rightful conclusion.

K Krithivasan

MD and CEO

TCS