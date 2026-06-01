27-year-old founder leaves Bengaluru for Dubai: ‘Completely burned out with system in India’

The 27-year-old founder of recently-acquired startup Fermion has revealed that he has shifted base from Bengaluru to Dubai indefinitely. Mehul Mohan announced the move in an X post, but refused to reveal the reason behind the relocation. Mehul Mohan, 27, has announced that he is leaving Bengaluru for Dubai

“Earlier this week, I left Bangalore/India, moved to Dubai indefinitely. I can add reasons but I will skip because internet loves to lose nuance,” he said.

‘Not a financial decision’ The software developer and entrepreneur did clarify that the reasons for leaving India and moving to Dubai were not “financial”. Dubai is often seen as an attractive option for immigrants due to the absence of personal income tax in the United Arab Emirates, coupled with low crime rates and modern infrastructure.

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For the founder of Fermion, however, it was not the prospect of a tax-free salary that attracted him to Dubai. Instead, he implied being exhausted with the “system” in India as one of the reasons behind the move.

“This was most definitely not a financial decision (I don’t have massive crypto or funds etc), but rather, let’s just say, I’m a little teeny bit completely burned out with our system back in India, among other things,” said Mohan in his X post.