Woman takes Chennai auto ride, discovers driver is a 7-time TEDx speaker

A woman's chance encounter with an auto driver in Chennai has sparked widespread admiration online. In a now-viral Instagram post, she recounted how a brief conversation revealed that the driver, identified as Annadurai, had delivered TEDx talks and spoken at major companies, leaving her with a powerful lesson about loving one's work. Chennai auto driver wins hearts online. (Instagram/@the_dharani_theory)

Shared by the Instagram page @the_dharani_theory, the post recounted an unforgettable ride in a share auto in Chennai's Sholinganallur. The woman said she was left stunned by what she found inside the vehicle.

"The moment I entered the auto, I was practically amazed at what I saw," she wrote. According to her, the auto was stocked with newspapers and magazines, including Frontline, Femina, Outlook and UPSC preparation material. Passengers could also access two working iPads, a box of complimentary chocolates, umbrellas, a mini cooler, a flask of coffee and free Wi-Fi.

She added that a sign inside the vehicle read, "Free for nurses, sanitary workers, teachers and doctors." The driver's music playlist was equally eclectic, ranging from Shakira's "Whenever, Wherever" to devotional songs dedicated to Lord Murugan.

"Anna speaks seven languages, laughs loudly and does cute little dances while taking his savaari," she wrote.

The story became even more surprising towards the end of the ride. The woman recalled that another passenger recognised the driver and revealed she had invited him to her college as a chief guest two years earlier.

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"It took me a few minutes of conversation to figure out that anna was a seven-time TEDx speaker, giving lectures in companies like Google and Microsoft," she wrote, adding that he had been recognised for turning a simple auto ride into a memorable experience.

When the driver learned that she worked as both a teacher and a doctor, he reportedly refused to accept any fare from her.

Reflecting on the encounter, she wrote, "He made me realise one thing that day. While we all complain about our jobs, anna taught me how you can be successful in anything that you do if you love it enough, give your hundred percent even on your bad days and work as an honest man."

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