Chennai man shares why he ‘self deported’ from Canada to India: ‘It’s one depressing country’
A man said he self deported from Canada to India, calling the country depressing and sparking mixed reactions online.
A Chennai man has triggered a discussion online after claiming that he “self deported” himself from Canada and returned to India. The man, identified as Sudharson on Instagram, shared a video in which he spoke about his decision to come back home and suggested that life abroad had taken a toll on him emotionally.
(Also read: After building ‘dream life’ in Canada, Indian woman plans to return home: ‘Success alone doesn’t create fulfilment’)
In the video, Sudharson said, “What up, guys? I self-deported myself back to India. Yes, what good is money if you don't got anyone to spend it with? So, this is my first smile after a long time because Canada is one depressing country. Who agrees?”
Watch the video here:
The clip was shared with the caption, “Who is next?” It soon drew reactions from social media users, many of whom shared mixed views on his decision to leave Canada and return to India.
(Also read: Dishanth Srideva charged with voyeurism after recording women in Canada fitting rooms)
Internet reacts to his Canada remark
While some users supported Sudharson’s decision, others said moving abroad comes with its own set of struggles and requires patience. One user wrote, “India is more your pace. You didn’t want to work, tried get rich quick schemes, and failed. If you had actually stuck with the jobs you had, you could have made it in Canada. But that kind of life isn’t for everyone. India should be easier for you. Good luck!”
Another person related to his experience and said, “I am also coming back to India bro.” A third user agreed with his comment about Canada and wrote, “It’s a 100% depressing country, no doubt, lol. Soon I’ll be leaving too, lol. Just waiting for that day.”
(Also read: ‘This guy earned $700 in one hour’: Indian man stunned by tree cutter’s earnings in Canada)
Several others praised his move, with one comment reading, “You made the best decision, bro. Even Canadian citizens wish they could leave Canada. You’re lucky that you can leave freely.” Another user offered a different perspective and said, “It’s depressing if you don’t have money. But to enjoy the luxury of clean air and abundant water in Canada, you have to sacrifice a few things. Kudos to you, bro.”
One more user summed up their approval by commenting, “That’s the best thing you’ve ever done.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More