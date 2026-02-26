US vlogger films staff recording passengers inside bus in Pakistan: ‘This is so strange’
The US vlogger saw the staff filming the passengers while travelling in a city bus in Pakistan.
A US vlogger during his journey across Pakistan documented an unusual experience on a local bus. He shared a video that captures his genuine shock over being filmed by a staff member inside the vehicle.
“Yap city on a Pakistani bus,” the vlogger wrote and shared a video on Instagram. The clip opens with a text insert that reads, “Pakistan security on bus.” It then shows a man holding a video camera filming the passengers sitting inside.
“I have never seen that before, that is so strange,” the US vlogger says. He then shares his surprise that the bus left on time. “We are leaving exactly at 9:30 (am), you can see the clock up there. 9:30 on the dot, they don’t play around. No Ryanair bulls**t on this bus. We are leaving at exactly 9:30.”
He shows the inside of the bus and then expresses his happiness about being on a bus with AC. Talking about the ticket price, he shares that it cost him 3,000 Pakistani rupees, which is about $13 or a little over ₹900. “I think that’s a bargain for a six-hour, five-and-a-half-hour journey in the heat.”
As the video progresses, a staff member with a camera starts recording the passengers. The vlogger shares that the person is probably doing so for safety purposes, but adds that it was a strange thing to do.
After some point, a hostess hands him a water bottle. She then asks him if he was filming a video, and the vlogger replies “No”.
How did social media react?
An individual claimed, “The video is for safety purposes, if God forbid an accident happens, they’ll know who was on the coach, etc.” Another added, “This is the way I look at it... If I'm in another person's country, I abide by their laws. I’ve never had a problem travelling. I remind myself that it's not my country. It's theirs. But that's just me.”
A few, however, slammed the vlogger, claiming that she recorded the bus hostess without her consent. An individual said, “Average, cheap Westerners. Wth were you recording the hostess? The audacity to say no to her face. Westerners come to our country for clout and views!! Just leave us alone, we don't need your attention.”
A fourth wrote, “The bus hostess was asking if your camera was on, and you said no...!”
The vlogger who goes by Native Ty often shares his experiences visiting various countries around the world.
