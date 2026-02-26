US vlogger films staff recording passengers inside bus in Pakistan: ‘This is so strange’

A US vlogger during his journey across Pakistan documented an unusual experience on a local bus. He shared a video that captures his genuine shock over being filmed by a staff member inside the vehicle. The US vlogger who shared a video of his experience inside a Pakistani bus. (Instagram/@nativety)

“Yap city on a Pakistani bus,” the vlogger wrote and shared a video on Instagram. The clip opens with a text insert that reads, “Pakistan security on bus.” It then shows a man holding a video camera filming the passengers sitting inside.

“I have never seen that before, that is so strange,” the US vlogger says. He then shares his surprise that the bus left on time. “We are leaving exactly at 9:30 (am), you can see the clock up there. 9:30 on the dot, they don’t play around. No Ryanair bulls**t on this bus. We are leaving at exactly 9:30.”

He shows the inside of the bus and then expresses his happiness about being on a bus with AC. Talking about the ticket price, he shares that it cost him 3,000 Pakistani rupees, which is about $13 or a little over ₹900. “I think that’s a bargain for a six-hour, five-and-a-half-hour journey in the heat.”

As the video progresses, a staff member with a camera starts recording the passengers. The vlogger shares that the person is probably doing so for safety purposes, but adds that it was a strange thing to do.

After some point, a hostess hands him a water bottle. She then asks him if he was filming a video, and the vlogger replies “No”.