‘Indian? Nahi, Pakistani’: Man recalls hilarious encounter in Luxembourg in viral video
The Pakistani man’s video about his encounter has prompted social media users to share similar stories.
Travelling to a new country often leads to unexpected meetings, but for one man, the welcome was as awkward as it was hilarious. Moments after stepping out of the airport, he was approached by a fellow South Asian stranger with a very specific question: "Indian?" The interaction that followed has now left people chuckling.
Instagram user Saad, who hails from Pakistan but now stays in Germany, had the encounter while in Luxembourg. “Funny incident in Luxembourg. Thought I’d share. But tbf easy to confuse the two sometimes,” he posted on Instagram while sharing a video about the moment.
Saad said, “I’m in Luxembourg, and the moment I stepped out of the airport, this brown-looking guy looks at me and he goes ‘Indian?’” The man explained that he responded, “Nahi, Pakistan.”
The expat recalled that, instantly upon hearing the answer, the stranger's reaction shifted from excitement, and he politely said, “Nice to meet you,” before abruptly leaving.
Explaining the situation, Saad hilariously added what he thought after the stranger left. “Theek hai bhai! Humare se bhi karle yaar baat, humare may kya kami hai [Okay, brother! Talk to us as well, man; what is lacking in us?].”
How did social media react?
The post prompted various reactions, with many sharing similar incidents they experienced. An individual posted, “The same thing happened to me in Paris. A random group of brown guys approached me and asked, ‘Bangladeshi?’ I said no. Before I could finish my sentence, he asked, ‘Pakistani?’ I said no again. Then he said, "Indian, ooo," and left. I was like, W** bhai, what was that?!”
Another added, “Your content and the value you provide are way better than anyone else creating stuff in the same niche on this platform. Love from India.” A third expressed, “Bruh, I’m Pakistani, and I thought you were Indian.” A fourth wrote, “Quite subtle humour. Only Pakistanis and Indians will understand it.”
