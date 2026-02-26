‘Indian? Nahi, Pakistani’: Man recalls hilarious encounter in Luxembourg in viral video

Travelling to a new country often leads to unexpected meetings, but for one man, the welcome was as awkward as it was hilarious. Moments after stepping out of the airport, he was approached by a fellow South Asian stranger with a very specific question: "Indian?" The interaction that followed has now left people chuckling. The Pakistani man who shared the hilarious video. (Instagram/@saadalife)

Instagram user Saad, who hails from Pakistan but now stays in Germany, had the encounter while in Luxembourg. “Funny incident in Luxembourg. Thought I’d share. But tbf easy to confuse the two sometimes,” he posted on Instagram while sharing a video about the moment.

Saad said, “I’m in Luxembourg, and the moment I stepped out of the airport, this brown-looking guy looks at me and he goes ‘Indian?’” The man explained that he responded, “Nahi, Pakistan.”

The expat recalled that, instantly upon hearing the answer, the stranger's reaction shifted from excitement, and he politely said, “Nice to meet you,” before abruptly leaving.

Explaining the situation, Saad hilariously added what he thought after the stranger left. “Theek hai bhai! Humare se bhi karle yaar baat, humare may kya kami hai [Okay, brother! Talk to us as well, man; what is lacking in us?].”