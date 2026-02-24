‘This is my life in a small Pakistani colony’: American shares glimpse of her life married to a local

An American woman has gone viral on Instagram for sharing a glimpse into her life in Pakistan. After marrying a local, she moved to a small Pakistani colony and began documenting her daily routine. Taylor admits that while she never expected to live there, she is genuinely enjoying her new journey. The American woman with her husband in Pakistan. (Instagram/@taylorinpakistan)

“I never thought I’d end up in Pakistan, but I am loving (most) of it!” Taylor wrote on Instagram. She shared a video which gives a glimpse into her life.

The video opens with a funny text that reads, “Flirted too hard, now this is my life in a small Pakistani colony.” In the video, she shows different parts of her life, including the house she lives in and the washroom she uses.

In another video on her profile, she shared her experience of grocery shopping in Pakistan with her husband for a family of 11.

HT.com has reached out to Taylor. This report will be updated once she responds.