‘This is my life in a small Pakistani colony’: American shares glimpse of her life married to a local
The American woman often shares videos documenting her life in Pakistan with her husband.
An American woman has gone viral on Instagram for sharing a glimpse into her life in Pakistan. After marrying a local, she moved to a small Pakistani colony and began documenting her daily routine. Taylor admits that while she never expected to live there, she is genuinely enjoying her new journey.
“I never thought I’d end up in Pakistan, but I am loving (most) of it!” Taylor wrote on Instagram. She shared a video which gives a glimpse into her life.
The video opens with a funny text that reads, “Flirted too hard, now this is my life in a small Pakistani colony.” In the video, she shows different parts of her life, including the house she lives in and the washroom she uses.
In another video on her profile, she shared her experience of grocery shopping in Pakistan with her husband for a family of 11.
What did social media say?
The post divided the internet, and there were a few who dropped racist remarks. Some argued that they couldn’t comprehend why Taylor would give up her life in America to live in Pakistan.
An individual posted, “Imagine someone finding happiness in a different way with you and you rejecting it because of your own insecurities about whether you’re leading the right life. I bet she has more peace and sleeps better at night than any of the haters.”
Another added, “It is so sad to see.” A third commented, “From everything to nothing.” A fourth wrote, “Not sure I'd want this but hope it fulfils you.”
Taylor shared a bit about herself and her journey in her YouTube bio. She wrote, “Salam G! Mera naam Taylor hai — I’m an American living in Pakistan with my husband, Akash! Our life here is full of awkward moments, funny mix-ups, and a whole lot of faith.”
She shares real-life stories from her cross-cultural marriage on her social media channels, Taylor In Pakistan.
